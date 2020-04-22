Richard L. Robinson, age 72 of Murfreesboro died Monday April 20, 2020. He was a native of Kansas City MO. And was the son of the life, Walter Robinson and Bertha Woods Robinson. He was Project Leader for the IRS website construction. Mr. Robinson is a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam Conflict.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Jayne E. Robinson ; daughters, Dominique Dzeidzic of Kansas City, Heather Hatfield and husband Justin of Kansas City, Elizabeth Alison Ledford and husband Greg of Piper, Kansas, Tiffany Trager and husband John of Prairie Village, Kansas, Leslie Voth and fiancé Scott Prather of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Isabella, Juliette, Kirsten, Megan, Morgan, Shelby, Michael, Mark, Adam.

A celebration of life service will be held at later date and burial will be in Memorial Gardens in Overland Park, Kansas. www.woodfinchapel.com