OBITUARY: Kirk Everett Marston

Mr. Kirk Everett Marston, age 55, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

He was born in Atlanta, GA to Lloyd and Carol Akins Marston.

Mr. Marston earned his master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and Navy for a total of 14 years. Mr. Marston was an accomplished pilot flying helicopters and fixed wing craft.

After his military career, he continued to fly as a government contractor in combat zones around the world. Mr. Marston was a loving father and devoted son to his parents.

Mr. Marston is survived by his wife of 30 years, Carla Marston; children, Josey O’Bryan and her husband Landon and Stephen Marston; parents, Lloyd and Carol Marston; and brother, Eric Marston and his wife Dolores.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

