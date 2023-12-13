OBITUARY: Boston Gray Smith

Boston Gray Smith, age 18, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Boston was born on November 12, 2004, in Shreveport, LA, and was the son of Delaney Shalane Shelton.

Boston was also preceded in death by his grandmother, JoHannah Shelton.

Boston is survived by his mother, Delaney Shalane Shelton of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Saylor Bree Smith of Murfreesboro, TN; grandfather, Carl David Shelton of Haughton, LA; uncles, Micah Kyle Shelton of Haughton, LA, Chase Andrew Shelton and his wife Darian of Bossier City, LA, and Josh Daniel Halbert, Jr. and his wife Allison of Benton, LA; and cousins, Daniel Halbert and Zach Halbert both of Benton, LA.

Boston was a freshman at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

It would be impossible to truly capture who Boston was or his impact on this world on any piece of paper. To know him was to love him. Even though his time on this earth was small, his story was big. From his birth, he was a bright light, spilling joy into this world. He was passionate, strong-willed, charming, entertaining, and so lovable. As he grew, his light grew bigger and brighter. He continued to make everyone around him laugh and smile.

Boston Gray had many traits, but he excelled at love. If you had the privilege of knowing him, you could deeply feel his love for you. He had an amazing ability to sympathize with people, always ready to help anyone through a difficult time. He taught so many of us the value of an apology and was quick to make things right.

It was nothing short of beautiful to watch Boston connect with people. He could walk into a room and talk with anyone, young or old. Not only would he talk to them, but he would make them feel how he cared for them. He rarely met a stranger. He connected and brought people together, always making sure to include everyone.

Charm came naturally for Boston. With his blue eyes, sweet cheeks, and big smile, he could sweet-talk his way out of any situation and melt almost any girl’s heart. His personality was one of a kind, always the life of the party. His laugh and smile were infectious, leaving a trail of happiness wherever he went. The stories that have been shared are a testament to his kind nature and big heart.

Boston was full of talent and potential. From snowboarding to dirt bikes to hunting to skateboarding to mountain biking to getting his arm tickled, when he put his mind to something, he accomplished great things.

He was not just a friend to people; he was a great friend.

He was not just a grandson; he was an amazing grandson.

He was not just a nephew; he was a special nephew.

He was not just a brother; he was the best brother.

He was not just a son; he was a precious gift.

A rare, beautiful gift we are so thankful was shared with us.

His life was well lived, leaving us with so much to remember. Boston Gray Smith, we will grieve you all our days, but your beautiful life is etched on our minds and hearts.

A special mention to Boston as a brother and a son. Together, the three of us built a beautiful life. It was a privilege to witness Saylor and Boston’s bond. While they were your typical siblings, they had a relationship not many get to experience.

When they were little, they played with each other for hours, shared hobbies, helped one another, learned from each other, and created countless memories together. Saylor became his second mom. As they grew, they became true best friends. They shared friend groups, helped each other through hard times, celebrated each other’s success, confided in each other, traveled together, talked daily, and made countless more memories. The amount of laughter they shared was endless. Boston was an amazing brother to Saylor, and she will treasure the love he left behind.

As a son, Boston was my wild child, and he always kept me entertained. I used to tell him he should become an attorney one day because when I said no, there was always a debate. Even though his passion for life was big, his heart was bigger. I adored how tender and affectionate he was. He gave the best hugs, loved to hold hands, and always made sure I knew how much he loved me.

I was so proud to watch him grow into the man of the house. That wasn’t an easy role for a boy, but he did it beautifully. He looked out for Saylor and me in the sweetest way. If I could bottle up all the joy, happiness, laughter, and love he brought to my life in the nineteen years I had him, it would sustain me all my days. I am so grateful for the gift of being Boston’s mom. Boston’s mark on our lives was enormous, and our family will continue to celebrate the time my sweet, handsome boy gave us.

Thank you for the memories. Thank you for the laughter. Thank you for the love.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Sugarfoot Farms, 1902 Smith Hall Road Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

