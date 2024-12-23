OBITUARY: Kathleen Spencer

Kathleen Davenport Spencer, age 76 of Antioch, Tennessee died Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at Skyline Medical Center following an extended illness. She was a native of Nashvile and a daughter of the late Leon and Maxine Davenport. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Davenport.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Charles Spencer; daughters, Tonya Cook and Tiffany Spencer; sister, Jane Moore; grandchildren, Britney Caswell, Brandon and Whitney Spencer; great grandchild, Garrett Caswell.

Mrs. Spencer retired from a lifetime career working in the accounting field. She was a loving wife, mother, NaNa, great grandmother, sister and friend to everyone she met.

A memorial gathering with the Spencer family will be 4:00 until 6:00pm Monday, December 23, 2024, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Spencer family at www.woodfinchapel.com.