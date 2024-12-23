Titans Fall Short In 38-30 Loss To Colts

December 22, 2024 – Despite a spirited fourth-quarter comeback, the Tennessee Titans dropped their 12th game of the season, falling 38-30 to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mason Rudolph showed promise in his first start for Tennessee, connecting with Calvin Ridley for an early touchdown strike to take a 7-0 lead.
Rudolph’s performance in his Titans debut:
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|23
|34
|252
|2
|3
The momentum shifted in the second quarter as the Titans’ defense struggled to contain Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor. Tennessee trailed 24-7 at halftime after surrendering 24 unanswered points.
Rookie Tyjae Spears provided a late spark for the Titans’ ground game:
|Carries
|Yards
|TD
|Long
|10
|27
|2
|11
Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo led Tennessee receivers with 9 catches for 81 yards, while Ridley added 78 yards and a touchdown. The Titans scored 23 second-half points but couldn’t overcome the deficit, with Kenny Moore’s interception in the final seconds sealing their fate.
