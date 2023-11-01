OBITUARY: John Sivilaylack

Mr. John Sivilaylack, age 40, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 30, 2023.

He was a native of Lynn, MA. Mr. Sivilaylack proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and Army. He then earned his bachelor’s degree in mechatronics, robotics, and automation engineering from Middle Tennessee State University.

Mr. Sivilaylack was a solutions design engineer for CEVA Logistics. He attended Wat Lao Buddharam Temple. Mr. Sivilaylack enjoyed playing World of Warcraft and building Warhammer models. He took his engineering knowledge and used it to build elaborate fireworks shows.

Mr. Sivilaylack is survived by his wife, Amkha Sivilaylack; children, Anna Bounkhoun, Missie Woods, Rose Nguyen, and Ronny Bounkhoun; grandchildren, Kobe, Alina, and Zenobia; mother, Kong Sivilaylack; siblings, Inthila “Noi” Sivilaylack and Christopher D. Sivilaylack; and many nieces and a nephew.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/