OBITUARY: Jo Ann Brown

Jo Ann Brown, age 66, a resident of Murfreesboro, formerly of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on March 30, 1957, in New Albany, Indiana, Jo Ann was the daughter of the late Robert H. Brown and the late Mary Ann LaDuke Brown. She was a 1975 graduate of Columbia Central High School and earned her bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Jo Ann loved University of Alabama football, University of Kentucky basketball and her cat, Marvin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Next Door, PO Box 2336, Nashville, TN 37202 or at www.thenextdoor.org/donate.

She is survived by her brother, Bo Brown of Palm Springs, CA, and nieces, Rachel (Caleb) Garrett of Columbia, TN and Kristin (Clay) Colvett of Columbia, TN. She is preceded in death by her brother, Mark Brown of Columbia, TN