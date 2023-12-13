OBITUARY: James Winfred ‘Soupy’ Campbell Sr.

James Winfred “Soupy” Campbell, Sr., age 80 of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023.

He was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his parents, James Albert “ Tuck” Campbell, and Mary Sue Barrett Campbell McCrary, brother, Billy “Mule Man” Ray.

Mr. Campbell was a master electrician and had worked for General Electric and Samsonite but mostly worked independently in Rutherford County. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening, and could grow anything.

He is survived by his son, Jimmy Campbell and wife Cheryl; grandchildren, Taylor Lynn Noble, and Katie Hartman and husband Elijah; great-grandchildren, Campbell, Arrin, Willis, Erik, Amelia brother; Earl Campbell and Mildred; sister, Bertha Sue Trail. Life Partner of 26 years. Betty Welker; Betty’s children, Jessi Curtis, and Christine Green and husband Josh; granddaughter, Autumn Curtis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org/tn

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Rev. Darryl Whaley. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/