OBITUARY: Vickie Lynn Cox Bailey

Mrs. Vickie Lynn Cox Bailey, age 70, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Monday, December 11, 2023 at her home with her family by her side after a 16 year long battle with cancer.

She was born Tuesday, October 6, 1953 in Nashville, TN to the late Robert “Bob” and Mamie “Sue” Wilburn Cox.

Mrs. Bailey grew up in an Air Force family and spent some of her younger years in Texas. They eventually settled down in Murfreesboro where she was a 1971 graduate of Central High School.

She married her husband shortly after graduation. They lived in Germany early on and toured many of the castles in the area. The young couple moved to Page, AZ for some time then settled back in Murfreesboro in 1991. Mrs. Bailey worked for the Daily News Journal and then was a secretary for the health service at MTSU until her retirement in 2019.

Mrs. Bailey had a tremendous love for reading, Scottish and Irish history, painting, playing piano, and sewing. She enjoyed spending time with her family camping and sightseeing. Mrs. Bailey was a devoted sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her favorite memories were with all her loved ones. She will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.

Mrs. Bailey is survived by her husband of 52 years, Michael Bailey; daughters, Michelle Holcomb and her husband Clay and Sarah Nunley and her husband Jeremiah; grandchildren, Alyssa Shirley and her husband Tristan, Leslie Holcomb, Austin Holcomb, and Lucas Nunley; great-grandchildren, Addison and Brooklyn; and sisters, Robin Jones and her husband Thomas and Susan Cox.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Brandes and the staff at Tennessee Oncology for their care of Mrs. Bailey.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 9:30 am – 11:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 11:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/