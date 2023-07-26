OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Sullens

James “Jim” Sullens, age 86 of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Preceded in death by wife, Gay Sullens; parents, John Sullins and Mildred Cook; sister, Wilma Harrell; and brother, J. W. Sullins.

Survived by children, Kacey Sullens and Charles “Chuck” (Tammy) Sullens; stepchildren, Jamie Mueller and Beverly (Raed) Dibeh; grandchildren Adrin, Mackenzie, Yousef, Mahasen, Rasha and Mohammed.

Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Paul Chisgar on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Military Honors will be provided at the service. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

