OBITUARY: Micheal Allen Mitchell

Micheal Allen Mitchell was born on August 25th, 1947 and passed away on Sunday, July 23rd, 2023, at the age of 75.

He was born in Lebanon, Tennessee to the late Lewis Rollins Mitchell and Kate Allen Bandy Mitchell.

He attended Lebanon High School and Middle Tennessee State University, and lived most of his adult life in Murfreesboro.

Still a teenager, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He first served on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt (CV-42). At the end of his enlistment, he transferred to the Army National Guard in Murfreesboro. His last overseas assignment was in Iraq. He retired as a Staff Sergeant. Mike counted himself among a special group who had “witnessed the grandeur of a sunrise over the ocean from the flight deck of a Navy carrier.”

Survivors include daughter, Dr. Tara Mitchell (Mike) Mielnik, grandson, Carson, and great-granddaughter, Molly Mitchell.

Beloved life partner, Diana Mullins, and her immediate family were a constant in his life for many years, providing care and support in the last months of his life. They include Diana’s daughters, Jackie (Johnny) Montgomery and her children, Zack (Ashley, and their daughter, Myla and son, Cooper) and Zoe (Carlos); Cindy (Sam) Clark and her children, Austin, Brett, and Sean.

Mike is also survived by sisters, Theodora (Teddy) Cook and Dr. Suzanne Sweatt. His sister, Jeanne Rogers passed away in June; he was also pre-deceased by brother, Francis Mitchell; grandson, Mitchell Patrick Mielnik. Cousin, Dr. James (Norma) Morris survives, along with nieces and nephews.

Mike will be remembered for his acerbic wit, his wide-ranging interest in military history and politics, his tales of fun and frustration with a vintage Jaguar, strongly held and quickly shared opinions, and his pleasure derived from MTSU and Vandy athletics. His greatest life joys were sharing the achievements of his friends and family members.

A funeral service with military honors will be held Wednesday, July 26th, 2023 at 2 P.M. at Partlow Funeral Chapel, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN with visitation from 12 P.M. until service time. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mark Clark, Billy Wahl, Zack Montgomery, Austin Clark, Johnny Cook, and Skipper Denney will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mitchell Mielnik Scholarship Fund at The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (https://www.cfmt.org/giving-and-investing/become-a-donor/give-to-a-fund/mitchell-patrick-mielnik-scholarship/).

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 | www.partlowchapel.com

