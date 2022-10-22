OBITUARY: Inette Hughes Gunter

Inette Hughes Gunter of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, she was 85 years old.

She was a native of Rutherford Co. and was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William “Mr. Bill” Milburn Gunter; parents, James Clyde Hughes and Anna Bell Bogle Hughes; sister, JoAnn Nichols, and nephew Jeff Nichols.

She was a charter member and dedicated supporter of Southeast Baptist Church. She was a nursery worker at Third Baptist Daycare and retired from Old Fort Academy. She loved all the babies that she was in charge of and followed their progress through life.

Mrs. Gunter is survived by her sons, Lanny Gunter and wife Linda, Lindsay Gunter and wife Donna; grandchildren, Laura Gunter Nickens and husband Jeremy, Christopher Dale Gunter and wife Rebekah, Savannah Lynn Gunter, and Caroline Delaney Gunter; Great-grandchildren Emma Katie-Pearl Nickens, Samuel Grant Nickens, Anna Faith Nickens, Connor Jackson Minor, Stella Reese Gunter, Elin Claire Gunter; twin brothers, JC Hughes and wife Joan, JB Hughes and wife Ardana, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service 11:00 AM Monday at Southeast Baptist Church. Brother Joe Vinson will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery www.woodfinchapel.com

