Mr. Henry Wayne Burton of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, he was 70 years old.

He was born in Lebanon, TN to the late Walter Luther Burton and Mattie Ruth Conner Burton.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings Jerry Wayne Burton, Leslie Carter Burton, Martha Magierek, and Linda Hipps.

Mr. Burton served 4 years in the US Navy and was a member of the USS Saratoga Association. He worked for TDOT for 39 years, retiring in 2018. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend that will be missed by all who knew him.

Mr. Burton is survived by his wife, Charlotte Johnson Burton; children, Christopher Wayne Burton, Jason Edward Burton, Leslie Ford-Matthews and husband Derek, and Lori Beasley and husband Jason; grandchildren, Caylie Brooks, Allyson Ford, Samantha Beasley, Carsten Matthews, and Madison Matthews; and sister-in-law, Betty Perry and husband James.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

