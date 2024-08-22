OBITUARY: Heather Nicole DeVine

Heather Nicole DeVine, age 35 of Murfreesboro passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2024.

She was born in Wilson County and had lived her entire life in Tennessee.

Heather was a strong follower of Christ, a devoted and loving mother, wife, daughter, and friend. Since she was 16 years old, she advanced in a career that she loved, ultimately supporting people in the role of Director of Human Resources with At Home Healthcare.

Heather was an amazing mother to her daughter Kaylee Rae DeVine. She was such a natural mother. It was her most important desire in life and she did it with beauty and grace.

Heather was also an amazing wife and best friend to her husband Chad, who she loved dearly. She was the light of his life and his #1 fan. Always supporting him as his greatest cheerleader.

Heather will be remembered for her fun spirit and an infectious smile. Her warmth, honesty, and selflessness will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Heather is survived by her husband, Chad Michael DeVine; daughter, Kaylee Rae DeVine; mother, Vicky Lynn Johnson and husband Mike, father, Harry Lee Cowley and wife Brandy; brother, Justin Cowley and wife Haley; sister, Brandy Leeman and husband Jeffrey; nephews, Noah & Ezra Cowley; father in law, Timothy DeVine, brother in law, Kevin DeVine and wife Katelyn; sister in law, Ciara DeVine; as well as a host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, meals, or other gifts, the family wishes to honor Heather’s memory and their dreams for Kaylee. We have established an education fund in her name. This fund will help secure her education and provide her with support for future years. Please click the following link to make memorial donations. Kaylee’s Education Fund https://everloved.com/life-of/heather-cowley/

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 24th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be at 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 24th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Cremation will follow the service. www.woodfinchapel.com

