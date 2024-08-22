OBITUARY: Shirley Gean Vaughn

Shirley Gean Vaughn was born on April 28, 1951 to Jake and Rebecca Harper in Petersburg, Tennessee. She graduated from Central High School in 1970 and continued her education in the nursing field and graduated from Bedford County Nursing School. Shortly after completing nursing school, she married Calvin Vaughn.

Shirley worked at Middle Tennessee Medical Clinic from 1973 and she was a very caring Intensive Care nurse. Shirley loved to read and write in her spare time. She was a member of Cherry Grove Missionary Baptist church where she attended until her illness. She couldn’t get enough of her shows Murder She Wrote, Perry Mason, and Maury. She enjoyed going to plays, traveling, and staying at 5-star hotels.

She was the most country and proper person many of us ever knew. Her sense of observation led her to be a marksman with words, others may call it slick at the mouth. She had a special gift for remembering everyone’s birthdays. Shoney’s had a special place in her heart.

Our beloved Shirley transitioned from life on earth and entered her eternal rest on August 18, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jake and Rebecca Harper, sister Barbara Sarah Whitener and brother JW Harper.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted husband of 53 years, Calvin Vaughn; sons Vashon Vaughn and Chevis Lee; daughter Jenaeya Vaughn-Kelley; and bonus daughter Janetra King-Vaughn. Five grandchildren Stacia, Landon, Anaeya, Cierra, and Makayla; one great-grandson Savon; a host of nieces and nephews; Brothers James Alvin, Wade(Ann), and Rickey(Lisa), Clara(Ed), Heath Rita(Ed) Wilcox; In-laws Betty(Leon) Evans, Robert Vaughn, Annie(Vincent) Harper, Richard(Vivian) Vaughn.

Visitation with the family will be held at Cherry Grove Baptist Church, 4078 Yeargan Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 on Saturday, August 24, 2024 from 11 am – 12 pm with services to follow at 12 pm. Interment will be at Cherry Grove Cemetery with Pastor Leon Corder officiating. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email