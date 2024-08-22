OBITUARY: Charles Allen Griffith

Charles Allen Griffith, age 65, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.
A gathering of family and friends for Charles will be held Friday, August 23, 2024 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. A service to celebrate will occur Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 11:30 AM at Roselawn Funeral Home.
Charles will be laid to rest in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn
A complete obituary will be available soon and will be shared.
