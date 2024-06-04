OBITUARY: Geneva Jewell Clark Victory

Geneva Jewell Clark Victory, age 93, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at The Pavilion Senior Living at Smyrna.

A native of Smyrna, TN, she was the daughter of the late John Weems Clark and Orpha Myatt Clark.

Mrs. Victory was also preceded in death by her husband, James E. Victory; sisters, Imogene Waldron and Bonnie Arnette; brothers, Lester Clark and John Martin Clark; and her son-in-law, Jerry Oxsher.

Mrs. Victory is survived by her daughter, Pamela Victory Oxsher of LaVergne, TN; son Timothy “Tim” Victory and his wife Beth of LaVergne, TN; grandchildren, Allison Wind-Vick and her husband Scott of Nolensville, TN, Jerry Richard “Richie” Oxsher II and his wife Fiona of Troutman, NC, and Lauren Ray and her husband Justin of Murfreesboro, TN; great-grandchildren, Collin Wind, Ella Oxsher, Julian Oxsher, Andrew Vick, Emily Vick, and Olivia Ray; brother Herman Clark and his wife Wilda of Murfreesboro, TN; faithful friend and neighbor of 51 years Daisye Plisch; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 7, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Friday following the visitation with Brother Tim Lavender officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mrs. Victory was an avid sports enthusiast. She loved sports of all kinds. Mrs. Victory played as an eighth grader on the Smyrna High School Varsity Basketball Team. The joy of her life was watching her children and grandchildren play ball. Mrs. Victory also loved flowers which were apparent every spring on her patio. She was a member of Smyrna Church of Christ and was part owner of Vox office supply in Smyrna.

An online guestbook for the Victory family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

