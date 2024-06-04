OBITUARY: Sisouphanh Thysavathdy

Mr. Sisouphanh Thysavathdy, age 62, of LaVergne, TN passed away Thursday, May 30, 2024.

He was born in Laos to the late Boukau and Somchin Thysavathdy.

Sisouphanh worked as a forklift driver for Bridgestone. He was of the Buddhist faith.

Mr. Thysavathdy is survived by his wife of 23 years, Somphet Keosavanh Thysavathdy; son, Nicky Thysavathdy; six brothers; six sisters; countless nieces and nephews in Laos; and faithful canine companion, Shophy.

A Traditional Buddhist Funeral will be held Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

