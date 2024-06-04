OBITUARY: John Fenton Horn Jr.

Mr. John Fenton Horn, Jr., age 95, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2024.

He was born in Fordson, MI to the late John F. Horn, Sr. and Hattie Wesson Horn.

Mr. Horn proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He then earned his bachelor’s degree from Belhaven College, master’s degree from Columbia Theological Seminary, and Ph.D. in Counseling from Vanderbilt University.

Mr. Horn had a lengthy career as a Presbyterian minister having churches in Orange, TX; Port Allen, LA; Hermitage, TN; LaVergne, TN; Belfast, TN; and lastly Northminster Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro. His greatest joy was reading the Bible.

Mr. Horn is survived by his daughter Glenda Kelly and her husband Bill; granddaughter, Ginny Mooney and her husband Danny; and great-grandchildren, Leon Kelly, Noah Moran, and Holland Mooney.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Paula Horn; daughter, Jackie Horn; and brothers, Joseph Horn and Roland Horn.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 7, 2024 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7, 2024 at 2:00 pm. Burial will take place following the funeral at Round Hill Cemetery, Belfast, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, First Presbyterian Church Murfreesboro, or Stones River Manor in memory of Mr. Horn.

