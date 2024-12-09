OBITUARY: Flora Mai Bell

Flora Mai Bell, age 89, passed away Friday, December 6, 2024.

She was born in Davidson County, Tennessee to the late Dave and Callie Warrick.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bell; daughter, Teressa Bell; sisters, Lena, Gladys, Betty, and Barbara; and brothers, Henry, Jessie, Ben, Charles, and William.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Bell; niece, Brenda Harrison and her children; sister-in-law, Barbara Thomas and her children; along with several other nieces, nephews, family and close friends.

Flora was a devoted Sunday School teacher and choir member at her church. She enjoyed reading and anything related to Christmas. She was dedicated to being the best mother, sister, aunt, and friend to all.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro on Sunday, December 8, 2024 from 2:00-6:00 PM and Monday, December 9, 2024 from 10:00-1:00 PM. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM with Dr. Ronald Powe officiating. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery with James Thomas, Kelly Thomas, Matthew Harrison, Dalein Brewington, Mike Young, and Ricky Young serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email