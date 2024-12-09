Weather 12-9-10-2024 Rains Return

Warmer temps settle in as rains return. Slight chance of snow showers Tuesday night and Wednesday.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Monday A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Showers, mainly after 11pm. Low around 50. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Showers, mainly before noon. High near 59. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email