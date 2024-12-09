OBITUARY: Kevin Lee Price

Kevin Lee Price, age 64 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

He was a native of Shelbyville, Illinois and was a son of the late Marvella Nadine Thompson Price and he is survived by his father, Perry Eugene Price.

He is also survived by his wife, Eileen Marie Price; daughters, Alisha and Ashley Price; a brother, Al Manhart; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Ariah, Elijah, Breanna, Zachari, and Riley; a great-grandchild, Lakelyn; mother-in-law, Phyllis Brewster; sister-in-law, Teresa Darlene and husband Tim; brother-in-law, John and wife Linda; and several other loving family members.

Kevin loved motorsports of any kind, especially drag racing and NASCAR. He was a country man who loved his guns, music, and toys. Anyone who knew him was lucky he liked them.

Visitation with the Price family will be Thursday, December 12, 2024, from 4:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Burial will be in Williamsburg Hill Cemetery, Lake Wood, Illinois under the direction of Lockart-Green Funeral Homes.

An online guestbook is available for the Price family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

