OBITUARY: Ernest Eugene (Gene) Blanton

Ernest Eugene (Gene) Blanton passed away on November 28, 2023 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, a few weeks before his 78th birthday.

Gene was born in Rutherford County on December 15, 1945 to the late Truman L. Blanton, Sr. and Gladys White Barrett Blanton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Ernest Eugene (Bubba) Blanton, sister, Christine Blanton Horton; brothers, Truman L. Jr. (Jr.), Donald (Donnie) and Michael (Mike) Blanton.

He is survived by sons, Bryan Keith Blanton and Kevin Blanton, daughter, Amanda Renee Blanton Porter, sisters-in-law, Amy Harding Blanton and Peggy Johnson Blanton; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews.

A chapel service will be Monday, December 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM following visitation from 12:00 PM until service time at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Lee Douglas officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

