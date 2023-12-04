OBITUARY: Dorothy Jane Patterson Barnes

Mrs. Dorothy Jane Patterson Barnes, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Friday, December 1, 2023 with her family by her side.

She was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Hamm and Minnie White Patterson.

Mrs. Barnes loved being a homemaker to her family throughout the generations raising her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as long as she was able. It was normal for her to have anywhere from two to ten children at her home.

She looked after the flowers in her garden and made sure they stayed as undisturbed as possible. Mrs. Barnes kept a close watch on Days of Our Lives.

Mrs. Barnes is survived by her children, Charles Barnes and his wife Marilyn, Gracie Breedlove, Dorris Barnes, Linda Barnes, Lonnie Barnes, and Howard Patterson; sixteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren with one on the way; siblings, Charles Patterson, Nell Stroud, Hazel Brewer and her husband Hollis, and Linda Tate; many nieces and nephews; special cousins, Annette Lawhorne and Glen and Shirley Potts; sister-in-law, Bernice Gilley and her husband Burt; and cat, Jasmine.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Doris Charles Barnes, and a daughter, Dorothy Sue Barnes.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, December 4, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

