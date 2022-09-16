OBITUARY: Edward Wayne Swann

Edward Wayne Swann, age 68 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at his home.

A native of Gadsden, AL, he was the son of the late Harold Edward and Peggy Sue Conner Swann.

Wayne is survived by his brother, Donny Swann and his wife Judy of the Walter Hill community in Murfreesboro, TN, and many other family members.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Pastor Tony Hinton officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Wayne was a member of Stones River Baptist Church.

