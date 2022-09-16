OBITUARY: Khammoune Manosinh

Mrs. Khammoune Manosinh, age 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

She was born in Laos.

Mrs. Manosinh was a very hard worker to make sure she provided for her family. She was involved with Wat Lao Buddharam Temple and Wat Amphawan of America.

Mrs. Manosinh is survived by her daughters, Sisamay Manosinh and Somchay Hemsouvanh; grandchildren, Oday Litthimane, Judy Priphasouk, Stephen Priphasouk, Jonathan Hemsouvanh, and Dante Hemsouvanh; five brothers; and among her many nieces and nephews is a special niece, Hatsady Xayaphoumy.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Traditional Laotian Buddhist Funeral will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

