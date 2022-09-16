OBITUARY: Joshua Oakes

Joshua Oakes of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, he was 33 years old.

He was a native of Crossville, Tennessee and a son of Anthony Oakes of Crossville and Tonya Hamby Oakes of Smyrna.

In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his fiancé, Ashley Sebastian of Smyrna; a brother, Eric Oakes of Nashville; maternal grandfather, Marshall Hamby and wife Roberta of Troy, Ohio; paternal grandfather, James Oakes of Crossville, TN; and a host of other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Wanda Hamby and paternal grandmother, Angela Wood.

Josh was baptized at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Crossville on October 13, 2002. He had a love for music that began early in life. Any instruments he picked up, he could learn to play, some being tuba, saxophone, flute, and drums. He serenaded some of the neighbors with a garage band he formed and enjoyed with some of his best friends. Josh even extended his musical talent by joining the Cumberland County High School jazz and marching bands. He graduated from CCHS in 2008.

While working at Lowe’s in 2010, Josh met the love of his life, Ashley. No amount of pages could sum up the experiences and memories they made together. Though they never got to officially tie the knot, they were fully committed to one another and shared a unique and timeless bond that cannot be severed by any amount of time or distance.

Josh had a taste for the spicy and challenging things in life. He tried all kinds of spicy, sour, nasty, and downright weird foods. Josh was known by many as “The King of Sass.” His humor, energy, and huge heart were as unique as they come. People and even animals couldn’t help but feel comfortable being themselves around him. Often, it felt as though you’d known him for years even if you’d only spoken for minutes.

Gaming was probably his favorite pastime and he enjoyed games most when he could share them with his many friends, his brother, and his lady. Josh lived his life on his terms and to the fullest. He was a blessing to all that knew him and will be forever loved and missed. He always had a dream to go to space one day. Now he’s traveling among the stars and beyond.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 2:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 4:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Oakes family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

