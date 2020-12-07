Drew Colin Bradford, 40, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Drew was born in Chattanooga and lived in the Murfreesboro area for 20 years.

Drew will be remembered by all who loved him, including his wife of 19 years, Marjorie Bradford; his children, Amber Claire (15) and Timothy Drew (10), brother Peter James, and mother Claire Varnell Bradford, all of Murfreesboro, sisters Nikki Bonnington and Lisa Morton Clarke, and father Michael Bradford of Chattanooga. His aunts and uncles include Larry and Scott Bradford, Suzanne Smith and Tim Varnell. His cousins, who were more like siblings, include Patrick and Paul Henry and Rachel Henry Cleghorn, as well as his godfather Donald Kelley.

Drew was preceded in death by his step-father Kendall C. Morton, grandparents James Edward and Christine Slagle Bradford, Charles Deward and Thelma Forstner Varnell,

Drew graduated from Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga and had a 20+ year career in the kitchen and bath business, most recently for Exterior Wholesale Supply where he worked with his wife Marjorie, the cabinet division’s general manager.

Drew and Marjorie were married October 13, 2001, at Grace Episcopal Church and were members of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Murfreesboro.

Drew’s funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with the Reverend Dr. Kristine Blaess officiating. Weather permitting, a reception will be held in the church courtyard immediately following. Commendation and Committal will take place at the Varnell Cemetery, Varnell Lane, Ooltewah, TN 37363, Saturday, December 19, 2020. Those wishing to attend the burial, please contact the family for the time.

An online guestbook is available for the Bradford family at www.woodfinchapel.com

There is a GoFundMe campaign for Marjorie, Drew & Timothy to help assist them through this time of transition that may be found on social media.