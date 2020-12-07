Maribeth Hand Sauls, age 65 of Lascassas, TN, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Willard and Joyce Gaither Hand. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother Arthur Hand.

Maribeth is survived by her husband, William “Billy” Sauls; sons, Christopher “Chris” Smith and his fiancée Carey Clark of Louisville, KY and William Michael “Mike” Sauls of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Ashley Davenport O’Leary and her husband Terry of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Chance Davenport, David Cole Davenport, Mary Lynn Sauls, and Hailey Ann Sauls: great-granddaughter, Gracie Davenport; brother, Tommy Hand of Murfreesboro, TN; and sister, Patti Hand Gentry of Lascassas, TN.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Brown’s Store, 6605 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085.

Maribeth was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church and worked in Human Resources for Betterbilt in Smyrna.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Maribeth.

