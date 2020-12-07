Mr. Steven “Steve” Henry Douglas, age 63, of Smyrna, TN passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born in Jacksonville, FL to Harvey Douglas, Jr. and Lois Joiner. Mr. Douglas was a faithful member and deacon at Stones River Baptist Church. He worked for Ideal Tridon as a toolmaker. Mr. Douglas enjoyed watching home improvement projects and college football especially, UT, UGA, and Clemson.

Mr. Douglas is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harvey and Maebel Douglas and Clyde and Robbie Aaron, and his father, Harvey Douglas, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sandie Douglas; son, Stacy Douglas and his wife Cristol of Port St. Lucie, FL; grandchildren, Hailey Gilbert and her husband Drew, Christian Douglas and his wife Brittany, Trinity Douglas, and Gage Douglas; mother, Lois Joiner; sisters, Sande Roberson and her husband Buddy and Beverly Bullard and her husband Randy; parents-in-law, Ed and Dorothy Epps; sister-in-law, Donna Richardson and her husband Randall; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services are to be announced.