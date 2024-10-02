OBITUARY: Dr. Ian William Mathison

Dr. Ian William Mathison, 86, passed away in Murfreesboro, TN on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

He was born in Liverpool, England on April 17, 1938 to William and Grace Mathison.

Ian grew up in England during World War II and attended the renowned Quarry Bank High School for Boys. He famously attended school with John Lennon, a key member of the school’s band, the Quarrymen, which later evolved into The Beatles.

In his youth, Ian was a boy scout, an active student in school and a member on both the tennis and track teams. Ian studied at the University of London where he received a Bachelor of Pharmacy, Doctor of Sciences and a Ph.D. in Medicinal and Pharmaceutical Chemistry. As a student, he was fortunate to have met both Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Elizabeth II. After Ian completed his doctoral studies in 1963, he relocated to Memphis, TN where he was a Professor of Pharmacy at The University of Tennessee Pharmacy School.

In Memphis, Ian met and married his beloved wife, Mary Ann (Gordon), in 1968. They had two children, Mark and Lisa. The family relocated to Big Rapids, Michigan in 1977 when Ian was named Dean of the College of Pharmacy at Ferris State University. He served as Dean of the Pharmacy School from 1977-2011.

Ian had a wide ranging impact while at Ferris State University. He created a historical pharmacy at the College in 1984, where donors and alumni contributed pharmaceutical artifacts to help further educate students on the history of the profession. He also led the development of the Pharmacy Alumni Association, which helped raise money to support up and coming pharmacy students. The Alumni Scholarship Fund proudly awarded 50+ scholarships each year to outstanding students. Ian also expanded the degree offerings at the School of Pharmacy, creating a Doctor of Pharmacy degree program.

Ian had many passions in life including extensive travel with his family, playing soccer, tennis, golf, piano and billiards. He loved woodworking and furniture restoration, visiting with his grandsons, and cheering on his favorite soccer team, the Liverpool Football Club. His lifelong passion for soccer was put to great use for many years as a volunteer head coach and organizer for youth soccer in the Big Rapids area. He was a great husband, father and community figure. Ian possessed a classic Liverpudlian personality. His energetic, clever wit engaged all who encountered him.

Ian is preceded in death by his parents Grace and William as well as his wife Mary Ann (1997).

He is survived by his two children, Mark Mathison (Big Rapids, MI), Lisa Mathison (Chicago, IL), his two grandsons Connor (Chicago, IL) and Gavin (Big Rapids, MI), and his brother Roger Mathison (Los Angeles, CA) as well as many cherished friends. He will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held in Murfreesboro, TN at St Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral at a date to be determined. Donations in memory of Ian may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Murfreesboro, TN and an online guestbook is available for the Mathison family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

