McDonald’s Brings Back Iconic Boo Buckets

October 2, 2024 – McDonald’s is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved Halloween tradition: the Happy Meal® Boo Buckets. Starting October 15, 2024, these iconic pails will make their spooky comeback at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide, featuring an exciting refresh that’s sure to delight fans both old and new.

This year, McDonald’s is introducing a line of “Monster” designs, giving the classic Boo Buckets a frighteningly fun makeover. The new collection will be available in four colors:

Classic white

Pumpkin orange

Ghoulish green

All-new eerie blue

In a first for the Boo Bucket program, McDonald’s is offering customers the chance to customize their Monster pails with themed stickers, allowing for a truly personalized Halloween experience.

The Monster Boo Buckets will be available with Happy Meal® purchases while supplies last, giving families a limited time to collect all four designs and create their own monster masterpieces.

Don’t miss out on this spooktacular offer! Visit your local McDonald’s starting October 15 to kick off the Halloween season in monstrous style.

For more information about McDonald’s and the Boo Buckets promotion, visit www.mcdonalds.com.

