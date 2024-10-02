OBITUARY: Sharon Kay Miller

Sharon Kay Miller, 63, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on September 27, 2024.

Born November 19, 1960, Sharon was a devoted Registered Nurse whose compassion touched countless lives.

She is survived by her beloved sisters, lla Shane, and Wilma Miller; her loving children, Matthew Loepke, Veronica Ruble, Monica Bankston, and Ericka Albanese; and her adored grandchildren, Josephine and Brendon Albanese.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lois Jean Doak Case and Robert Thomas Miller, and her brother, David Miller.

In tribute to her generous spirit, the family asks that donations be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind, an organization close to Sharon’s heart. https://donate.guidedogs.com/for/d-ecdvuf/

Sharon’s light will continue to shine brightly in our hearts.

