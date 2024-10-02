OBITUARY: Carrie Joy Coker Marrs

Carrie Joy Coker Marrs was born on September 19, 1928, and passed away on September 25, 2024. Ninety-six years of “walking worthy” with her Lord.

Ashes to ashes, dust to dust. From her first breath of life, her days of joy, strength in adversity, grace in trials, inspiration to many, example to all, her living testimony endured to the very end. Her life is now her story. We all can write her part in our part along that “dash” that connects her Alpha and her Omega. Her beginning and her end.

Carrie was born on a Thursday morning in Anson Texas to Sid and Kate Coker. Carrie was the fourth of seven siblings, five sisters and two brothers.

She was preceded in death by her husband of seventy years, Kenneth Marrs.

Carrie is survived by two children, Ken Marrs, his wife Dewey and Dana Marrs Carrozza and her husband David. Carrie was blessed with five grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

As was said about her beloved Kenneth, “A tree is best measured when it is down.” [Carl Sandburg] Her life can only be measured because its beginning and ending are known. The impact and influence of Carrie’s life is immeasurable. Only when we all meet her along with that redeemed great cloud of witnesses will we get a glimpse of all the good she did.

Her children, their spouses, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren of age, are faithful to their Lord as Carrie was too. I am most confident that this was the “fruit” of her life most important, special and beloved in her life and legacy. Oh, how she loved the Bible verse, “I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in truth.” 3 John 4

Carrie was a faithful wife, a trusted help and confidant to her husband in his lifelong work preaching the gospel of the kingdom. Truly, the “virtuous wife” of Proverbs, “Who[c] can find a [d]virtuous wife? For her worth is far above rubies. 11 The heart of her husband safely trusts her; So, he will have no lack of gain.

12 She does him good and not evil All the days of her life.”

The king Lemuel further describes the woman that Carrie so reflected, “And her hand holds the spindle. She extends her hand to the poor, yes, she reaches out her hands to the needy. She is not afraid of snow for her household, for all her household is clothed with scarlet. She makes tapestry for herself; Her clothing is fine linen and purple.”

Carrie was indeed an incredible cook and an amazing seamstress. Her gracious hospitality beside her husband is the source of countless, heartfelt, impactful stories that are and will be remembered for many years to come. Lives were changed around her table; the echoes of laughter built strong bonds of affection, lessons-built people up, lives were restored, and lives were redeemed by the words of wisdom, sharing the gospel and simply by the observation of who Carrie and Ken were and who they were together.

Carrie lived with us in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for over four years. What a gift she was to have around. Every week, almost daily, I would return from the mailbox with letters and cards from around the country to “Ms. Carrie”. Friends, family admirers expressing their love, friendship and the profound way she impacted their lives. It was a regular reminder to me, how impactful a well lived life can be, can endure and can leave a legacy over time.

Carrie took a fall, stumbling into Dana’s arms on Thanksgiving Day in 2023. It led to a difficult and final chapter in her life. It was hard, discouraging and painful, but it proved to be perhaps her last bright way to shine a light into what became a dark corner of her world. She so longed to come back to her room with us, but medically that was not possible. I think her time with assisted care became her “Macedonian” call. The lives she touched, the doors she opened, the opportunities she created for others to serve were wonderful and beautiful.

Carrie would wrestle with, “I’m not doing enough” as she laid in her bed. But I would look around at the staff that served her, from the administrator, the nursing director, the janitor, the doctor, the nurses, the nurse’s aides, the maintenance crew, the other residents. Carrie influenced them all. One told us just before Carrie passed, “Ms. Carrie is my rock. Her room is my place of peace, when my day is hard. I always saw God in Ms. Carrie. She has changed how I see my job and my relationship with my God.” I know that in years to come, those who knew Carrie in her time there, will whenever they think of a Christian woman they will think of Carrie.

A memorial for the life and joy of Carrie Joy [Coker] Marrs will be held, Thursday, October 17, 2024 Visitation 5-7 pm, Memorial at 7 pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home 145 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro Tennessee. 37128 https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

