OBITUARY: Dorothy ‘Dot’ Rowland

Dorothy “Dot” Rowland, age 90 of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 27, 2024.

She was raised in Bedford County and lived most of her life in the Cainsville Community.

She was a daughter of the late Grover and Evelyn Mankin.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Bud Mankin, and sisters, Emma Delfo and Lois Mankin.

Survivors include her husband of seventy-two years, Roy Rowland; daughters, Sheila Hopkins of Lascassas and Lisa Bloomer and husband Charles of Abilene, TX; sons, Kevin Rowland and Dennis Rowland and wife Angie, all of Lascassas; brothers, Doug Mankin, Sr. and John Mankin; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Dot was a longtime member of the Lascassas Church of Christ and a homemaker. She was an avid doll collector, a world class cook, and she spent many hours lovingly tending to the beautiful flowers and vegetables in her flower beds and garden.

Visitation with the family will be at the Lascassas Church of Christ, Monday, September 30, 2024, from 10:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00pm with Chuck Mullins officiating. A private family burial will follow with grandsons serving as pallbearers.

