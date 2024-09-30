4 Fall Craft Fairs in Murfreesboro

Fall is a great time to enjoy the tastes and scents of fall at craft fairs featuring items made by local artisans and food from some great food trucks. There are also lots of fun activities for the kids at these free events.

October 12, 2024

Black Barn Market and Craft Fair

9901 Lascassas Pike

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

https://www.facebook.com/EventsatEast96

Time: 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

The Black Barn Market and Craft Sale will offer more than 50 vendors to shop from while listening to live music by “2Country 4Nashville.” They will be performing from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Food trucks will be onsite for those who get hungry, as well as giveaways and live chainsaw carving! For the children, there will be a bounce house, face painting, and a mobile insect and reptile petting zoo!

October 12, 2024

Martin’s Home and Garden Fall Festival

1020 NW Broad Street

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Website

Time: 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Martin’s Home and Garden’s third annual Fall Festival will offer almost 30 local vendors, food trucks, games, and more! There will be a hayride and petting zoo. Stop in, grab pumpkins and mums for fall décor, stay for some food and fun.

October 26, 2024

Harvest Days

Cannonsburgh Village

312 South Front Street

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

https://bit.ly/cannonsburghvillageharvestdays

Time: Opens at 10:00 a.m.

Cost: FREE

This is a perfect opportunity to experience the charm of historic Cannonsburgh Village while enjoying the sights, sounds, and flavors of fall. Bring the whole family for a day of fun, creativity, and community spirit.

Highlights include local crafters and vendors showcasing unique handmade goods, blacksmith demonstrations offering a glimpse into traditional craftsmanship, Murfreesboro Art League’s annual art exhibit featuring stunning local artwork, vintage demonstrations bringing history to life, clogging and live music performances throughout the day, and hayrides for a festive tour of the village.

October 26, 2024

Triple A Farms

8322 State Highway 99

Rockvale, Tennessee

https://eventfulmarkets.com/triple-a-farms-craft-fair/

Time: 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

The last craft market of the year at Triple A Farms, there will be lots of local vendors, food trucks, a bounce house in the kids’ zone and a working farm with goats to pet!

