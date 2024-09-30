OBITUARY: Donna Kay Hurst

Donna Kay Hurst, age 78, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

She was born in Rockwood, Tennessee to the late William Ray and Annie Boles Sutton.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Wolkonowski and her husband Mike; granddaughter, MaryGrace Jones and her husband Ezra; grandson, Evan Wolkonowski; great-grandson, Everett Jones; sisters, Diana Franklin and Janie Holloway and her husband Bob.

Donna was a member of the Experience Community Church. She was a retired nurse and earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee Knoxville, making her a Vol for life. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, and traveling but preferred spending time with her family and great grandson. Donna was dedicated and driven. She devoted most of her life to caring for others, through nursing, volunteering her time and resources, and always seeing that others had what they needed to succeed. She was passionate in her love for God and family and will be remembered for her endless generosity and love.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 2:00-4:00 PM. Memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, it was Ms. Donna’s wish to start a college fund for her great-grandchildren. https://www.gofundme.com/f/honor-donna-kay-fund-her-greatgrandchildrens-education?attribution_id=sl:94cbfa89-f170-4a3b-a71e-3cba16882386&utm_campaign=man_sharesheet_ft&utm_medium=customer&ut

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email