OBITUARY: Daniel Charles Brown

Daniel Charles Brown passed away on August 31, 2024. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Daniel was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra a. Brown. He is survived by his father George Daniel Brown; and sister, Crystal Brown (Ronnie) Leathers; nieces, Courtney (Weston) Vaughter and Eva (Jaiden) Turnbow; and nephew, Trey Leathers.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, September 2, 2024, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 12:00 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at Jennings and Ayers with Steve Leathers officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. www.jenningsandayers.com 615-893-2422

