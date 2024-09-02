Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 at Orlando City SC



ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 31, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club fell 3-0 to Orlando City SC at INTER&Co Stadium Saturday night. The Boys in Gold will now shift their focus toward their remaining seven regular season matches which will begin on Saturday, Sept. 14 following the September FIFA men’s international fixture window at Atlanta United FC.

Gaines gets in: Nashville SC defender Julian Gaines made his Nashville SC MLS debut when he subbed in at the 90th minute, marking his third overall MLS appearance and first since June 17, 2023 as a member of LAFC.

Three in a row: Midfielder Jonathan Pérez has made three consecutive appearances for Nashville SC across all competitions following his 57th minute substitution into tonight’s match. Pérez debuted for the Boys in Gold at the New England Revolution in Leagues Cup 2024 and made his Nashville SC MLS debut Saturday, Aug. 24 against Austin FC.

Space Cowboy: MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will host parent club Nashville SC in the first-ever open exhibition match between the sides at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The match marks the first time a major league team has played in Huntsville since 1999 when Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers played the Huntsville Stars. Fans voted on the name of the contest earlier this month, dubbing the fixture the “Space Cowboy Match.”

Source: Nashville SC

