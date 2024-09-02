Titans Claim Former Colts CB Darrell Baker Jr. Off Waivers

NASHVILLE – The Titans have been awarded former Colts cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. off waivers.

Baker becomes the third player the Titans have claimed off waivers over the last two days.

After placing linebacker Cedric Gray on Injured Reserve (Designated for Return), the Titans already had an open spot on the 53-man roster.

Baker, who played in college at Georgia Southern, initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

He spent the 2022 offseason with the Cardinals before being waived, and he was signed by the Colts.

Over the past two seasons, Baker (6-1, 190) has played in 17 games, including six starts last season for the Colts.

In 2023, he recorded 35 tackles, and seven passes defensed.

In his college career, Baker tallied 111 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 17 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email