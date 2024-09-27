OBITUARY: Dana Rebecca Patterson (Brehm)

Dana Rebecca Patterson (Brehm), age 52, passed away on early Tuesday, September 24, 2024, after almost three years of battling cancer.

She was born in Dayton, Ohio but spent most her life as a Tennessee resident.

She was a devout and proud Vol fan. Dana spent many years as a Girl Scout troop leader and was very dedicated to the community and her girls. She touched many lives in her daily life and will be truly missed by all. Dana was a Christian and lived her life following His word. Dana was well traveled and loved the beach. She was kind, caring, and thoughtful. She always put others above herself and was a very giving person.

Dana was devoted to her children in every way possible. She was a proud Oma to her grandchildren and spoiled them every chance she had. Dana is survived by her children, Bridgette and Waylon Sedtal, Brennah and Akise Teague, Brayden Patterson, Jack Patterson, Harper Patterson, Callie Patterson; grandchildren; Ellie and Ollie Sedtal, Phoenyx, Freyah, and Briar Teague; mother and stepfather, Pegi and Ernie Hill; a brother and sister-in-law Nathan and Pam Brehm; as well as, many other cherished friends and loved ones. She is reunited in death with her grandparents, Gertrude and J.R. Brehm, Jack and Donna Routzong, her father, Norman Brehm, a brother, Ian Brehm, and her grandson, Jayson Patterson.

Dana’s celebration of life ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at 1843 Dumplin Valley Rd. New Market, TN, 37820. The family has asked that all in attendance wear colors, no black please, a color that would represent Dana’s spirit.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Patterson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email