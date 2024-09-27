OBITUARY: Paula Moore

Ms. Paula Moore, age 63 passed away on Monday, September 23, 2024 at St. Thomas Rutherford.
Survivors include, Devoted children, Andrew Moore, Amaris (Allison) Avant and Aunge (Sasha) Cory. Mother, Vivian Moore, siblings, Janice Hayes, James (Mac) Moore, Carla (Tyrone) Robinson and Karen Moore.
A host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing, Sunday, September 29, 2024 from 1-3:00 pm with Family Visitation to follow from 3-5:00 pm at Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Please keep the Moore family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. 611 South Highland Ave. Murfreesboro, TN. 37130 (615) 893-4323 https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/jc-hellum-funeral-home
