Middle Tennessee School Closings for September 27, 2024

Several Middle Tennessee school districts are closed on September 27, 2024 due to inclement weather in Middle Tennessee as Hurricane Helene makes landfall in Florida.

Cannon County Schools – closed

Cheatham County School District

With severe weather moving into the area as a result of Hurricane Helene, including the forecast of heavy rain, flooding and sustained high winds, the Cheatham County School District will be closed on Friday, September 27.

Daycares will operate on inclement weather hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and daycare students must bring a lunch.

There will be no after-school activities, including sporting events. Families may receive specific updates from their respective schools regarding any rescheduling of Homecoming activities.

Dickson County Schools

Due to the predicted incoming weather for tomorrow. Dickson County Schools will be closed September 27th. After school cares will also be closed.

Wilson County Schools



Wilson County Schools will be closed Friday, September 27th.

This precautionary closure is in response to heightened concerns about the remnants of Hurricane Helene expected to arrive Friday morning. Although the chances of severe weather and tornadoes are low, the heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts could significantly increase risks for Friday’s commute, affecting both bus drivers and less experienced student drivers in the district’s high schools.

Kid’s Club activities will still be available but will follow their inclement weather schedule. The ATC will remain open, and all 12-month employees should report if travel conditions are deemed safe.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email