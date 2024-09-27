Middle Tennessee School Closings for September 27, 2024

Several Middle Tennessee school districts are closed on September 27, 2024 due to inclement weather in Middle Tennessee as Hurricane Helene makes landfall in Florida.
Cannon County Schools – closed
Cheatham County School District
Dickson County Schools
Due to the predicted incoming weather for tomorrow. Dickson County Schools will be closed September 27th. After school cares will also be closed.
Wilson County Schools
Wilson County Schools will be closed Friday, September 27th.
This precautionary closure is in response to heightened concerns about the remnants of Hurricane Helene expected to arrive Friday morning. Although the chances of severe weather and tornadoes are low, the heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts could significantly increase risks for Friday’s commute, affecting both bus drivers and less experienced student drivers in the district’s high schools.
Kid’s Club activities will still be available but will follow their inclement weather schedule. The ATC will remain open, and all 12-month employees should report if travel conditions are deemed safe.
