Mr. Charles David Stearns, age 80, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Irene Stearns; step-sons, John Norris and Russell Norris; and step-granddaughter, Rachel Yurina.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Stearns; son, David Stearns and his wife Amy; step-daughters, Terry Bossle and Leona Cavins; grandsons, Ryan and Logan Stearns; 5 step-grandchildren; 7 step-great grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Charles was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church. He spent many years working as a mechanic but most recently was a security guard. When he was not at work you could find him watching a race or spending time with his grandsons. Charles was a great man, husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held with the family at a later date.