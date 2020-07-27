Nora Frances Barrett age 81 passed away on July 24, 2020 at her residence. She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. She was a member of the Churches of Christ and a homemaker.

She was preceded by her parents, Jessie James Ross and Edna May Ross; husband, Edward Barrett; and brother, Jessie Lewis Ross. She is survived by her son, James Barrett’ daughters, Mary Agee and JoAnn Denton, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be set at a later date.

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com