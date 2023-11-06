OBITUARY: Cade Ashton Bradburn

Cade Ashton Bradburn, age 36 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

He was born in Jackson, MS and lived most of his life in Murfreesboro, TN.

Cade was preceded in death by his dad, Dennis O. Bradburn MD; grandparents, Vesta Bradburn and Von Bradburn.

Cade was a talented musician and enjoyed his life in Murfreesboro.

He is survived by his mother, Wilma Bradburn Bolden and husband Jessie Bolden; brother; Justin Bradburn, sister; Leigh Anne Bradburn; nephews, Riley Warrick, Avery Warrick, Braiden Taylor; niece Hailey Warrick and many, many loving friends.

A memorial gathering was from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, November 5, 2023 with a time to share and celebrate Cade’s “Ash” life at 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

