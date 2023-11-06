OBITUARY: Joyce Evelyn Jamison

Mrs. Joyce Evelyn Jamison, age 82, of LaVernge, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Frank and Cora Irene Webb Jones.

Mrs. Jamison enjoyed traveling with her family and friends to The Bahamas and Jamaica.

Mrs. Jamison is survived by her children, Jeffrey Alan Jamison and Kim Bolden; grandson, Derek Bolden and his wife Brittney; and great-grandchildren, Bryce and Kenley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dennis Jamison; sons, Gary Jamison and Steve Jamison; and granddaughter, Candace Bolden.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, November 6, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will take place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 2:00 pm in Mapleview Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

