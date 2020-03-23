Bractor Lovell White, age 83 of Smyrna, died Friday, March 20, 2020. He was a native of Hoopeston, Illinois and a son of the late Elbert and Hattie White. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters Jean White, Lester White, Marvin White, Mary Johnson, Mable Mitchell and Natalie Rippy.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Helen White; children, Brad (Trisha) White, Marlene (Gerry) McGregor, Mary (Nicholas) Schneider; his grandchildren Delana (Paris) Tackett, Matthew McGregor, Chandler (Brittany) Schneider, Abby Schneider; his two great-grandchildren Collins and Wells Tackett; and special addition of Cathy and Frank Moore family.

Mr. White was a member of Parkway Baptist Church and a United States Army veteran. He retired as an Engineering Draftsman for IKG Industries after 38 years of service.

A private graveside service will be held Tuesday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pastor Dan Parker will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Mr. White to the Parkway Baptist Church Building Fund, 1715 Lee Victory Pkwy, Smyrna, TN 37167.