OBITUARY: Billye Fox Nance

Billye Fox Nance, age 90 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

A native of Christiana, TN, she was the daughter of the late William and Olga Carter Fox.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Roy A. Nance, and a brother, Doyle Fox.

Mrs. Nance is survived by her son, Mark Nance of Lavergne, TN; daughter, Karen Durham of LaVergne, TN; grandson, Steven Durham and his wife Tabitha of Nashville, TN; great-granddaughters, Lois and Leah Durham of Nashville, TN; brother, John Fox of Murfreesboro, TN; and sisters, Virginia Black of Murfreesboro, TN and Marie Spence of Bell Buckle, TN.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, September 13, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel and on Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the church. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at Kingwood Church of Christ with Bro. Jeff Brown, Terry Lafferty, and Jimmy Pinzon officiating. Burial will follow in the Hazel Cemetery in Bell Buckle, TN with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Nance was a faithful member of Kingwood Church of Christ where she was a longtime teacher of the ladies’ class. She along with her husband, she did mission work for Churches of Christ in Chelyabinsk, Western Siberia, Russia and Brazil. She was also an instructor of arts and crafts, which she dearly loved.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Healing Hands International Magi Project https://www.hhi.org/magi/ 455 McNalley Dr. Nashville, TN 37211 or Camp Manatawny (Delaware Valley Christian Camp) https://www.manatawny.org 33Camp Rd. Douglasville, PA 19518 in memory of Mrs. Nance.

An online guest book for the Nance family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

