Actor James Earl Jones Has Died

Iconic actor James Earl Jones, known for his distinctive voice, has died at the age of 93, reports NBC News.

His agent, Barry McPherson, confirmed his death at his home in New York’s Hudson Valley region.

Over the years, Jones won many awards, which include a Grammy, Emmy, Oscar, and Tony. Throughout his 60-year career, Jones is best known for portraying the voice of Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy in 1977 as well as The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Another iconic role was in The Lion King, where he voiced Mufasa in 1994 and in 2019. He later became the voice of the news promo “This is CNN.”

Jones was born in Mississippi and appeared in several movies, including Conan the Barbarian, Coming to America, and The Hunt for Red October.

Jones was married to actress Julienne Marie Hendricks in 1967; after their divorce, he married Cecilia Hart, who died in 2016. The couple has one son, Flynn Earl, who was born in 1983.

No more information has been released at this time about a memorial.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email